Dear Investor: Unless You Have 100 Years To Wait---Get Out Of The Casino And Stay Out!

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, May 21st, 2019

“Unless you have contracted ‘vampirism,’ then you do NOT have 90, 100, or more, years to invest to gain ‘average historical returns.’ Given that most investors do not start seriously saving for retirement until the age of 35, or older, they have about 30-35 years to reach their goals. If that period happens to include a 12-15 year period in which returns are flat, as history tells us is probable, then the odds of achieving their goals are severely diminished.

What drives those 12-15 year periods of flat to little return? Valuations.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://realinvestmentadvice.com/fundamentally-speaking-7-measures-suggest-a-decade-of-low-returns/

 

