Debt-Maggeddon: $6.2 Million Per U.S. Birth In 2019

he then present generation (baby boomers) made a deal with the past generation to sell out the future generation (Millennials). This can be seen in the chart below, showing the debt each child is born shackled with. From $100 thousand in 1970, to $300 thousand in 1980, to $800 thousand in 1990, $2.1 million in 2007...and as of 2019, every child born a citizen of the US (regardless their parents status) is liable for a ludicrous $6.2 million in federal debt. And this is just a fraction of the actual liability that is owed, if even faster rising unfunded liabilities were included.

