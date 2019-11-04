Debt-Maggeddon: $6.2 Million Per U.S. Birth In 2019

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, November 4th, 2019
he then present generation (baby boomers) made a deal with the past generation to sell out the future generation (Millennials).  This can be seen in the chart below, showing the debt each child is born shackled with.  From $100 thousand in 1970, to $300 thousand in 1980, to $800 thousand in 1990, $2.1 million in 2007...and as of 2019, every child born a citizen of the US (regardless their parents status) is liable for a ludicrous $6.2 million in federal debt.  And this is just a fraction of the actual liability that is owed, if even faster rising unfunded liabilities were included.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://econimica.blogspot.com/2019/10/putting-federal-debt-in-perspective.html

