Declassify The Hoax! The Golden Golem Strikes Back

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, May 24th, 2019

Even so, the bad faith of his antagonists exceeds even Mr. Trump’s defects and vices. The plot they concocted to get rid of him failed. And, yes, it was a plot, even a coup. And they fucked it up magnificently, leaving a paper trail as wide as Interstate-95. Now all that paper is about to fall over the District of Columbia like radioactive ash, turning many current and former denizens of rogue agencies into the walking dead as they embark on the dismal journey between the grand juries and the federal prisons.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/the-golem-strikes-back/

