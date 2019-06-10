Democracies Die Slowly At First, Then Of A Sudden: How Hitler Became Dictator Of Weimar Germany

Two weeks after the Reichstag fire, Hitler requested the Reichstag to temporarily delegate its powers to him so that he could adequately deal with the crisis. Denouncing opponents to his request, Hitler shouted, Germany will be free, but not through you! When the vote was taken, the result was 441 for and 84 against, giving Hitler the two-thirds majority he needed to suspend the German constitution. On March 23, 1933, what has gone down in German history as the Enabling Act made Hitler dictator of Germany, freed of all legislative and constitutional constraints.

