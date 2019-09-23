Deportation Raids Waste Police Resources, But Don't Reduce Crime

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, September 23rd, 2019

Researchers compared deportations data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University with crime rates from the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting program, finding no relationship between deportations and crime. They also saw no effect of deportations on violent or property crime, regardless of how aggressive deportations were in a given area.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.themarshallproject.org/2019/09/23/do-deportations-lower-crime-not-according-to-the-data?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter&utm_source=opening-statement&utm_term=newsletter-20190923-1645&utm_source=The+Marshall+Project+Newsletter&utm_campaign=d26148f86d-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_09_23_11_30&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_5e02cdad9d-d26148f86d-174301773

 

