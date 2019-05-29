Deranged Neocons Threaten Economic War Against Europe For Not Joining Washington's Economic War On Iran

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, May 29th, 2019

According to Bloomberg, the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Sigal Mandelker, sent a letter on May 7 warning that Instex, the European SPV to sustain trade with Tehran, and anyone associated with it could be barred from the U.S. financial system if it goes into effect. As a reminder, last September, in order to maintain a financial relationship with Iran that can not be vetoed by the US, Europe unveiled a "Special Purpose Vehicle" to bypass SWIFT. Back then we predicted that Washington would not be too delighted with this development seeking to undermine the dollar's reserve status. We were right.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-29/us-threatens-europe-loss-access-us-financial-system-over-its-iran-funding-spv

