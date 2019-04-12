Desperate Central Bankers Are Setting Up Wall Street For A Thundering Collapse

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, April 12th, 2019

The capitulation is as complete as it is global, and 10 years after the financial crisis, there is not a single central bank on the planet that has an exit plan. As this week’s Federal Reserve minutes again highlighted: No interest-rate increases in 2019 while the tech sector is making a new all-time high. What an absurdity — a slowing economy ignored by the market as cheap money dominates.

 

 

 

 

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/a-tragedy-is-unfolding-in-the-stock-market-that-should-worry-both-bulls-and-bears-2019-04-11?mod=bnbh

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.