Desperate Central Bankers Are Setting Up Wall Street For A Thundering Collapse

The capitulation is as complete as it is global, and 10 years after the financial crisis, there is not a single central bank on the planet that has an exit plan. As this week’s Federal Reserve minutes again highlighted: No interest-rate increases in 2019 while the tech sector is making a new all-time high. What an absurdity — a slowing economy ignored by the market as cheap money dominates.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/a-tragedy-is-unfolding-in-the-stock-market-that-should-worry-both-bulls-and-bears-2019-04-11?mod=bnbh