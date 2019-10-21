Desperate Deep State Dems: They'd Destroy The Republic To Stop The Donald

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, October 21st, 2019

As Americans experience the brutal whiplash of going from the Mueller probe to presidential impeachment in a matter of days, all pretensions of democratic procedure to guide the show trial have been tossed from the clown car. With the boot-licking media to back their every whim and fancy, the Democrats are dragging the Republic to the brink of destruction as they threaten to take down the 45th POTUS, and without a single witness in the dock.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/10/no_author/the-american-deep-state-would-sooner-sacrifice-the-republic-than-lose-again-to-donald-trump/

