Desperate Deep State Takes Off The Gloves----Heading For All-Out Battle With Attorney General Of The United States

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, May 29th, 2019

“This is full scale war between the Attorney General of the United States and believe it or not, another FBI director who thinks he’s James Comey,” Joe DiGenova, former U.S. Attorney said Monday on WMAL radio’s Mornings on the Mall radio show. “We are heading toward a gigantic, gigantic fight,” he added. “The intelligence community, which includes the FBI, is in full resistance to disclosing what they did during the presidential campaign.”

 

 

 

https://saraacarter.com/ag-barr-battles-intel-community-and-fbi-illegal-surveillance-had-been-going-on-for-years/

 

