Did The Tech Bubble Just Pop: Investors Balk At SoftBank's Attempt To Raise $100 Billion

The question got a renewed urgency on Sunday, when the WSJ reported that SoftBank's attempt to raise a second mega fund has been met with "a chilly reception from some of the world’s biggest money managers", signaling that as the WSJ put it politely, "a crucial initiative for the firm faces significant hurdles." We would put it less politely: the fact that the company behind many of the largest VC investments in the past decade is suddenly encountering the proverbial "closed window" may be the surest sign yet - more than even the Uber and Lyft IPO flops - that the second tech bubble of the 21st century has now popped.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-02/did-tech-bubble-just-pop-investors-balk-softbanks-attempt-raise-100-billion