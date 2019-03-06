Donald Benito Amilcare Trump: He's Fixing To Make The 5G Run On Time

The idea of a wholesale network is being pushed by little known wireless company Rivada Networks. However, it should be noted that Peter Thiel and Karl Rove, who both have close ties to the Republican party and are strong President Trump supporters, have invested in Rivada.

While this new campaign is ostensibly aimed at reducing costs and providing rural residents with fast internet, motives aren’t always what they appear to be.

https://safehaven.com/news/Breaking-News/Trump-Looks-To-Nationalize-5G.html