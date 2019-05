Some ideas are so bad they’re best ignored. Like resentments – or stray cats – if you don’t feed them, they’ll go away. Before long, they’re forgotten altogether.

That has been our approach to Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). The idea’s so obviously foolish, reckless, and outright suicidal. Why feed this dorkus maximus of economic thought?

