Down (With) The "Manhole"! Berkeley To Degenderize Its Municipal Code

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, July 19th, 2019

On Tuesday, the city council passed an ordinance that instructs city staff to "degenderize" its municipal code. Instead of using "he" or "she," the city's laws will now reference a gender-neutral "they" or use formal titles like "director" and "councilmember."....."Manhole" will now be "maintenance hole." Ombudsman is to be replaced with "investigating official." "Sororities" and "Fraternities" are to be referred to as "Collegiate Greek system residence."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://reason.com/2019/07/18/berkeley-california-will-degenderize-city-its-municipal-code-getting-rid-of-words-like-manhole-and-ombudsman/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.