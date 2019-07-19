Down (With) The "Manhole"! Berkeley To Degenderize Its Municipal Code

On Tuesday, the city council passed an ordinance that instructs city staff to "degenderize" its municipal code. Instead of using "he" or "she," the city's laws will now reference a gender-neutral "they" or use formal titles like "director" and "councilmember."....."Manhole" will now be "maintenance hole." Ombudsman is to be replaced with "investigating official." "Sororities" and "Fraternities" are to be referred to as "Collegiate Greek system residence."

https://reason.com/2019/07/18/berkeley-california-will-degenderize-city-its-municipal-code-getting-rid-of-words-like-manhole-and-ombudsman/