The irony, of course, is that the ECB is merely doing more of the same that it did before and got it to the current predicament. Also ironic: the ECB couldn't even last a full 9 months without QE.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/draghi-goes-all-out-ecb-cuts-rates-restarts-open-ended-qe-changes-forward-guidance-eases