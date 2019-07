For the first time ever, the yield on the German 10Y Bund, considered as Europe's go to safe asset, dropped below the ECB's -0.40% deposit rate, as consensus forms that the ECB will cut rates by at least 10bps in September, if not sooner especially with Christine Lagarde - widely perceived as just as dovish as Mario Draghi if not more - set to head the ECB.

