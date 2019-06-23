Draghi The Monetary Dunce Turns Out To Be A Liar And Schemer Too

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 23rd, 2019

What is hilarious is how Draghi was outed as a fabricator and schemer on the very same day he made his additional-stimulus-will-be-required speech, by people who were surprised by his speech, some of whom felt “powerless,” as Reuters put it, and knew he was trying to box them into a corner with his devious move. This has the smell of a palace revolt at the ECB against the head honcho and his last hurrah.

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/06/18/no-we-didnt-discuss-rate-cuts-ecb-insiders-out-draghi-as-fabricator-schemer-and-talk-to-reuters/

