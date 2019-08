So, manufacturing is in really rough shape, but what about the larger maybe more pivotal service sector? That’s where the real bad news comes in. Markit’s Services PMI dropped from 53.0 in July to 50.9 August. It had rebounded last month which many believed would continue since it was, purportedly, the US economy finally showing its employment-based strength.

https://www.alhambrapartners.com/2019/08/22/way-beyond-the-12/