Drone Bubble Bursts, Wiping Out Startups and Hammering VC Firms

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, September 8th, 2019

New commercial drone businesses flooded into the market at the start of the decade, flush with venture capital and giddy with visions of unmanned aircraft being used for everything from delivering packages to fertilizing farmland. Unmanned aircraft are still seen as a pillar of the future. But for now, all that over-heated enthusiasm is getting a cold blast of reality.

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-08-30/drone-bubble-bursts-wiping-out-startups-and-hammering-vc-firms?srnd=economics-vp

 

