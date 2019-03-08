ECB Opens The Money Spigot----Shocks Markets With Recession Fears

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, March 8th, 2019

Mario Draghi has been grumbling about the deleterious side effects of trade tensions and other geopolitical worries for months, but the European Central Bank’s surprise policy moves in the face of a slowing global economy appeared to bring the danger home to investors.

Stocks on Wall Street fell alongside European equities, underlining rising worries among investors that weakness in the global economy could prove to be a drag on U.S. growth.

 

 

 

 

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/heres-why-the-ecbs-surprise-policy-move-is-sending-shivers-through-global-stock-markets-2019-03-07

