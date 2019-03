But then I come across another story about Syria in the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that the United States may leave 1,000 troops in that countr y after all. The president, if you’ll remember, announced a complete withdrawal of troops from Syria months ago. Then, weeks later the White House announced that a small force of 200 would stay behind. Now, the Journal was reporting that it would actually be 1,000. A few hours later the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff said the original plan remained unchanged .