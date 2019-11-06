Election-Minded Trump Fixing To Fold To Chicoms On Phony Phase 1 Trade Deal

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, November 6th, 2019

With the U.S. presidential election only a year away, the two sides are trying to hammer out a relatively narrow, “phase-one” deal that Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping planned to sign at a now-canceled Asia-Pacific summit in Chile next week. In the quest for a new location, China is seeking a roll back of tariffs before Xi agrees to take the politically risky step of heading to the U.S. to sign a deal....

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-05/china-wants-trump-tariff-rollback-as-price-for-phase-one-deal?cmpid=BBD110619_TRADE&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&utm_term=191106&utm_campaign=trade

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.