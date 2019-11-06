Election-Minded Trump Fixing To Fold To Chicoms On Phony Phase 1 Trade Deal

With the U.S. presidential election only a year away, the two sides are trying to hammer out a relatively narrow, “phase-one” deal that Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping planned to sign at a now-canceled Asia-Pacific summit in Chile next week. In the quest for a new location, China is seeking a roll back of tariffs before Xi agrees to take the politically risky step of heading to the U.S. to sign a deal....

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-05/china-wants-trump-tariff-rollback-as-price-for-phase-one-deal?cmpid=BBD110619_TRADE&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&utm_term=191106&utm_campaign=trade