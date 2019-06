This week, while most of us were busy going balls to the wall, Warren burped out her plan to save the economy from itself. It’s called Economic Patriotism. And it involves extreme government intervention into all aspects of economic life…with the intent of, somehow, making the American worker rich. Warren’s shameless grab for votes – what she calls Economic Patriotism – includes:

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=321864&preview_id=321864&preview_nonce=413d098f0d&preview=true