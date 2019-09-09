Emperor Xi Speaks---No More M&A For You! China's International Deals Down 80% From 2016

Overseas acquisitions by Chinese companies plummeted in the first half of 2019, as tighter capital controls at home and growing wariness of Chinese takeovers abroad stifled such activity.Chinese businesses spent $24.5 billion on foreign acquisitions during those six months, down 42% on the year and less than one-fifth of the most recent peak seen in the first half of 2016, data from Dealogic shows. No deals exceeded $10 billion, the kind that attracts the attention of regulators.

https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Business-deals/China-Inc.-s-overseas-shopping-spree-fizzles-in-first-half-of-2019?utm_campaign=RN%20Subscriber%20newsletter&utm_medium=daily%20newsletter&utm_source=NAR%20Newsletter&utm_content=article%20link