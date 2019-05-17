Empire First: The Pompeo/Bolton War On Iran That Has Zero To Do With America's Homeland Defense

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, May 17th, 2019

A year ago, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a MacArthurian ultimatum, making 12 demands on the Tehran regime. Iran must abandon all its allies in the Middle East — Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, Hamas in Gaza — pull all forces under Iranian command out of Syria, and then disarm all its Shiite militia in Iraq.....Pompeo’s speech at the Heritage Foundation read like the terms of some conquering Caesar dictating to some defeated tribe in Gaul, though we had yet to fight and win the war, usually a precondition for dictating terms. Iran’s response was to disregard Pompeo’s demands.

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/05/patrick-j-buchanan/who-wants-this-war-with-iran/

 

