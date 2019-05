Europe is finally coming to its senses five years after the coup in Kiev started what is now the new Cold War between Russia and the West. The first part of Russia’s win comes from Italian leader Matteo Salvini. Speaking for the under-represented in European politics, Salvini declared this week, “I continue to believe that we don’t need sanctions. The issue of their removal unites all decent people.“

https://tomluongo.me/2019/05/19/russia-grinds-out-wins-in-europe/