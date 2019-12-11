Europe Slouching Toward Break With Washington's Belligerent Russian Sanctions

Here we are five years later and little has changed other than Crimea is now solidly Russian and growing economically. The EU is in serious trouble financially and economically and needs to re-open Russian markets now nearly irretrievably closed to the previous suppliers.

Germany’s politics have fractured to a near breaking point and over the next two years leading up to the next election expect the center to collapse further in favor of the AfD, Alternative for Germany.

https://tomluongo.me/2019/12/10/normandy-zelensky-zero-friends-europe/