European Bankers Blast ECB For Negative Interest Rates

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, October 7th, 2019

Oswald Gruebel, who served as Credit Suisse CEO from 2004 to 2007 and as UBS Group AG's top executive from 2009 to 2011, has slammed ECB policy in an interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag. “Negative interest rates are crazy. That means money is not worth anything anymore,” Gruebel exclaimed. “As long as we have negative interest rates, the financial industry will continue to shrink.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/moneys-not-worth-anything-anymore-ex-credit-suisse-ceo-blasts-crazy-negative-rates

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.