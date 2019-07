Janet Yellen was smart enough to “exit” and stick Jerome Powell with the “tab.”

While the market rallied back from its 20% decline last year on “hopes” of an end to the “trade war” and “rate cuts,” the market is missing an important part of the picture. Rate cuts may not work.

