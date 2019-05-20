Even Raving Tesla Bull Now Seeing Red....Code Red, That Is!

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, May 20th, 2019

In a note Sunday, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives described the electric-car maker’s predicament as a “code-red situation” ....With a code red situation at Tesla, Musk & Co. are expanding into insurance, robotaxis, and other sci-fi projects/endeavors when the company instead should be laser-focused on shoring up core demand for Model 3 and simplifying its business model and expense structure,” Ives wrote.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-05-20/tesla-s-profit-target-is-kilimanjaro-like-climb-wedbush-says

