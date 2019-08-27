Ex-Goldman Fed Head, Bill Dudley: Fed Should Stop The Trade War, Prevent The Donald's Re-Election

Dudley: "Central bank officials face a choice: enable the Trump administration to continue down a disastrous path of trade war escalation, or send a clear signal that if the administration does so, the president, not the Fed, will bear the risks — including the risk of losing the next election....."There’s even an argument that the election itself falls within the Fed’s purview."

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-27/bill-dudley-shocker-ex-ny-fed-president-urges-feds-powell-prevent-trump-re-election