Why this trip down memory lane? (Other than the fact the commercials are hilarious to watch.)

Because this is typical of the mindset seen at the end of extremely long “cyclical” bull market cycles. Investing is simple. Just throw you money in the market and it goes up. Its so easy a “baby can do it.”

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=324850&preview_id=324850&preview_nonce=1085a4b67c&preview=true