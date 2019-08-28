Fake Fires! The Latest Jet Setter Environmental Hysteria

And while the fires raging in the Amazon are undoubtedly concerning, "the photos weren’t actually of the fires and many weren’t even of the Amazon," according to Forbes.

The photo Ronaldo shared was taken in southern Brazil, far from the Amazon, in 2013. The photo that DiCaprio and Macron shared is over 20 years old . The photo Madonna and Smith shared is over 30 . Some celebrities shared photos from Montana, India, and Sweden. -Forbes

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-27/while-celebrities-pass-fake-news-pictures-burning-amazon-heres-what-raging-fires