Fake Foreign Investment---$15 Trillion Worth

A new study published by the International Monetary Fund has found that $15 trillion of the world's foreign direct investments are "phantom capital" - a term used to describe capital that is designed to minimize tax bills of multinational firms. This total makes up 40% of the world's foreign direct investments, and is the equivalent to the combined GDP of China and Germany, according to Bloomberg.

