Fake Foreign Investment---$15 Trillion Worth

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, September 14th, 2019

A new study published by the International Monetary Fund has found that $15 trillion of the world's foreign direct investments are "phantom capital" - a term used to describe capital that is designed to minimize tax bills of multinational firms.  This total makes up 40% of the world's foreign direct investments, and is the equivalent to the combined GDP of China and Germany, according to Bloomberg.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/imf-estimates-15-trillion-worlds-foreign-direct-investments-phantom-capital

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.