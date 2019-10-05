Fake Intel: The CNN War Channel And Its Covey Of Ex-Spooks

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, October 5th, 2019

After years in the shadows overseeing espionage, kill programs, warrantless wiretapping, entrapment, psyops and other covert operations, national security establishment retirees are are turning to a new line of work where they can carry out their imperial duties.

That is, propagandizing the public on cable news. Reborn as cable news pundits, these people are cashing in. So many years working in the dark, only to emerge in the studio lights of the same networks that rail all day everyday against state TV from countries that America hates.

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/spooks-turned-spox-us-media-filled-former-intelligence-officials

 

