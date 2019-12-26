Fake U.S. History--The Scourge Of “American Exceptionalism”

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, December 26th, 2019

Now 78, fifty years out of Viet Nam, I am aghast that we are living through an even more virulent, Cold War. Cold War I propaganda cast an overwhelming toxic spell on the minds of three generations, including many intelligent people. Relentless rhetoric accomplished a near total indoctrination of our entire US culture. Virtually all systems colluded and cooperated to preserve unquestioning belief in the unique nobility of the US American system while instilling rabid, paranoid fear of “enemies” — in our midst as well as “out there”. We rationalized pathologically inexplicable behavior around the world, as well as at home. Indoctrination is so pervasive it generates a universally compelling mythology that conceals its own contradictions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/12/no_author/fake-u-s-history-how-american-exceptionalism-hides-shame-creates-stupidity-and-dangerous-imperialism/

