False Flag Gas Attacks In Syria: The Monumental Fraud Of The White Helmets

At least 40 members of the White Helmets organization have admitted during recent interviews that they staged chemical attacks in Syria to provoke retaliation against President Bashar Assad, Foundation for the Study of Democracy Director Maxim Grigoriev said on Thursday as he unveiled the results of a new study at the UN......One woman recounted how she was given white burial shroud to wrap herself up in and then told to lay on the ground and smear her mouth with toothpaste....Another recalled being told to "close his eyes" as he was filmed being taken to a medical center by members of the White Helmets.

https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201904251074466112-40-members-white-helmets-admit-staging-syria-chemical-attacks/