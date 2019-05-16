Farage & Gabbard----Lions of the Great Realignment

There is a realignment coming in electoral politics. It began with Ron Paul in 2008 and has been building for more than a decade. We know this story well...... Tulsi Gabbard will collect a lot of voters sick to death of our foreign policy destroying the lives of millions, draining our spirit and emptying our pockets.....She hopes by making her treaty legal it will stop Farage’s revolution. I have news for her and the technocrats in Brussels. If Farage wins the next General Election he will nullify her treaty under Article 62 of the Vienna Conventions on the Laws of Treaties.

https://tomluongo.me/2019/05/15/__trashed-3/