Farm Bankruptcies Set To Soar: Losing So Much From The Donald's Trade War They Can't Stand It!

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, November 3rd, 2019

The American Farm Bureau (AFB) warned Wednesday that farm bankruptcies are entering a parabolic move. The farm crisis, as we've pointed out, is only accelerating and will likely be on par with the farm disaster that was seen in the early 1980s. President Trump's farm bailouts, given to farmers earlier this year, appears to be failing at this moment in time, as a tsunami in farm bankruptcies is sweeping across the country.  With record-high debt, collapsing farm income, and depressed commodity prices, US farmers are dropping like flies as there's no end in sight in the 15-month long trade war.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/trade-war-chaos-spikes-us-farm-bankruptcies-24

