Fed Still On Autopilot: Balance Sheet Shrinkage Reaches $547 Billion

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, March 8th, 2019

In February, the Fed shed $57 billion in assets, according to the Fed’s balance sheet for the week ended March 6, released this afternoon. This slashed the assets on its balance sheet to $3,969 billion, the lowest since December 2013. Via its “balance sheet normalization,” the Fed has now shed $501 billion. And since peak-balance-sheet at the end of 2014, the Fed has shed $547 billion:

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/03/07/feds-qe-unwind-reaches-501-billion-balance-sheet-falls-below-4-trillion-autopilot-still-engaged/

 

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.