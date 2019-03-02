Fiasco In Hanoi---No Cigar For The Deal-Bumbler-In-Chief

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, March 2nd, 2019

So-called ‘denuclearizing’ North Korea was always snake oil.  The only effective way to reduce Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal is to engage in patient quid pro quo concessions over years.  A better way would be to declare an end to the 1950 Korean War and slowly lift crushing US sanctions against North Korea, then let South Korea take the lead in rebuilding the North.  And, most of all, cease US threats to invade North Korea and/or overthrow the Kim dynasty.......

 

 

 

 

 

 

