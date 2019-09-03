Finally! Mutiny On Draghi's Ship Of Fools

Just like at the Federal Reserve, where voting vocal doves and hawks are split roughly across the middle, with half advocating no rate cuts, and the other half pushing for 2 or more cuts, so the ECB's uber-dovish Mario Draghi is now facing a potential mutiny on his hands ahead of next Thursday's critical monetary policy meeting when the ECB is expected to not only cut rates but potentially reactivate its bond purchasing program.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-09-03/mutiny-ecbounty-draghi-showdown-qe-hawks-ahead-critical-meeting