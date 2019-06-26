Financial Time Bombs Lurking Everywhere: After Massive Growth, Natixis H2O Funds Hemorrhaging

Between 2017 and the end of April, H2O’s assets doubled to $37.6 billion, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg.........After almost a decade of near-constant inflows, clients last week started to yank money from some of its funds over concerns about illiquid holdings tied to a controversial German businessman. The crisis worsened on Monday, the latest day for which figures are available, with assets in six of its funds down more than 5.6 billion euros ($6.4 billion) over just four days to less than 16 billion euros.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-06-25/h2o-saw-assets-saw-assets-fall-3-billion-as-slump-continues?srnd=markets-vp