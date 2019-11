Hill has been conditioned to believe Russian President Vladimir Putin and especially his security services are capable of anything, and thus sees a Russian under every rock – as we used to say of smart know-nothings like former CIA Director William Casey and the malleable “Soviet experts” who bubbled up to the top during his reign (1981 – 1987).

https://straightlinelogic.com/2019/11/23/the-pitfalls-of-a-pit-bull-russophobe-by-ray-mcgovern/