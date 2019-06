Who would have thought in 1947 that output of the country’s manufacturing sector would decline from one-quarter of the gross domestic product to close to 11 percent and would be surpassed by the output of a bunch of real estate agents and house flippers? Nothing against real estate agents, by the way, and Flipper was my favorite television show as a kid. Real estate is now the largest industry as a percentage of GDP.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-05/americas-path-fire-economy