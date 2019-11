To normal people this looks like Trump doing his job investigating corruption flowing through the Ukrainian embassy and firing a likely very corrupt, obstructionist Yavanovitch protecting entrenched powers in D.C. especially the Clintonistas in the State Dept.....I love how Pieczenik ends this video with the quote from Mao Tse-Tung, “The higher the monkey climbs, the further it falls.” Mike Pompeo is a Flying Monkey.

https://tomluongo.me/2019/11/23/flying-monkey-pompeo-shot-down/