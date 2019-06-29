Following in Rome's Footsteps----Rising Wealth Inequality

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, June 29th, 2019
"an average Roman noble of senatorial class had property valued in the neighborhood of 20,000 Roman pounds of gold. There was no 'middle class' comparable to the small landholders of the third century B.C.; the huge majority of the population was made up of landless peasants working land that belonged to nobles. These peasants had hardly any property at all, but if we estimate it (very generously) at one tenth of a pound of gold, the wealth differential would be 200,000!
Do you see any similarities with the present-day realities depicted in these charts?

