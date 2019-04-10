For Crying Out Loud, Donald, Brennan Was The Mastermind Of The Russian Hoax---Go After Him With The Guns Of Condign Justice Blaring!

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, April 10th, 2019

The Great Russia Deception all began with John Brennan. It was Brennan who reported “contacts… between Russian officials and persons in the Trump campaign”, just as it was Brennan who first referred the case to former FBI Director James Comey. It was also Brennan who “hand-picked” the analysts who stitched together the dodgy Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) (which said that “Putin and the Russian government aspired to help…Trump’s election chances.”) And it was Brennan who persuaded Harry Reid to petition Comey to open an investigation. At every turn, Brennan was there.

 

 

 

 

 

http://www.unz.com/mwhitney/will-junta-mastermind-john-brennan-ever-face-the-music/

 

