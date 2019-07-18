Foreign Purchases Of US Homes Collapsed 50% In Last Two Years

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, July 18th, 2019

Foreign purchases of U.S. homes have dropped by half over the last two years, a fresh blow to the top end of the market in New York City, Miami and cities in California. Foreigners bought less than $78 billion worth of U.S. residential real estate in the year that ended in March—a 36% decline from $121 billion the previous year, according to a report released Wednesday by the National Association of Realtors.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/foreign-buying-of-u-s-homes-suffers-record-drop-11563396472?mod=hp_lead_pos6

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.