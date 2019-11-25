Fracking Blows Up Investors Again: Phase 2 of the Great American Shale Oil & Gas Bust

And it’s brutal on investors at prevailing prices. The industry has been cash-flow negative from get-go. The high prices of oil and gas the industry needs to be cash-flow positive are being prevented by prolific shale oil and gas production. Executive compensation packages have been self-designed to reward richly any increases in production, hence no-matter-what increases in production. And investors who believed the industry’s ceaseless hype are now grappling with reality – that their money was drilled into the ground and is gone.

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/11/23/fracking-blows-up-again-phase-2-of-the-great-american-shale-oil-gas-bust/