From the Malthusian Trap to the Keynesian Trap: The British Economy from 1810 to 2019

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, August 17th, 2019

In the 1800s, despite sustained population growth and genuine economic growth as measured by GDPP, combined public and private saving consistently managed to stay above 8.7 percent and well over 10 percent in most decades until 1910. The generations of Victorians during this period maintained a genuinely farsighted economic policy of leaving the country in a more financially secure state than they had been born into.

 

 

 

 

 

